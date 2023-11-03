NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 For Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility & Application Process

NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: NIT Andhra Pradesh has released the notification for the 24 Faculty posts on the official website. Check notification pdf here.

NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT Andhra Pradesh) has invited online applications for the Assistant Professor (Grade-II) posts in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format for the recruitment of faculty in various Departments of the Institute against Advertisement No. NITANP/OGRT/2023-24/FR/806.

The last date for filling and submitting of online applications is November 13, 2023.

NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before November 13, 2023. The last date for receipt of the pdf printout of the online application along with all relevant documents is November 20, 2023.

NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-II: 24

Biotechnology- 2

Chemical Engineering-3

Civil Engineering-4

Computer Science & Engineering-4

Electrical Engineering-1

Electronics & Communication Engineering-3

Mechanical Engineering-3

Metallurgical & Material Engineering-3

School of Humanities & Management(English & Management)-1

NIT Andhra Pradesh Educational Qualification 2023

The essential minimum academic qualifications for these posts are B.Tech/B.E./M.Sc./MA/MBA in the relevant discipline along with Ph.D. in Engineering/Technology/Science/Humanities and

shall have first class (at least 6.5 CGPA on a scale of 10 or equivalent or 60% aggregate) in the preceding degrees. Preceding degrees means Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree. Candidates having Ph.D. degree directly after B.Tech. are also eligible and they should have obtained First Class at Bachelor’s Level.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023: Group and level of pay

Group A, Level-10 in 7th CPC (Entry basic pay ₹ 70900/-)



NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023 up to 04:00 PM. The last date for receipt of the pdf printout of the online application along with all relevant documents is 20, November 2023.

The PDF printout of the online application along with all relevant documents should be sent

in a sealed envelope to the address -The Registrar, National Institute of

Technology Andhra Pradesh, Kadakatla, Tadepalligudem - 534101, West Godavari,

Andhra Pradesh, India through Speed Post/ Registered Post.