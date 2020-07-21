NIT Calicut Recruitment 2020 for Technician, Computer Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nitc.ac.in

NIT Calicut Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT Calicut) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Resident Medical Officer, Pharmaceutical Assistant, Lab Technician, Project Technical Assistant, Project Office Assistant, Technical Assistant, Computer Assistant, Library Assistant, Pump Operator, Project Network Technician, Project Hardware Technician, Project Junior Network Technician and Other Posts in Academic Department. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through online mode on nitc.ac.in on or before 05 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 05 August 2020

Last Date of Offline Application - 21 August 2020

NIT Calicut Vacancy Details

Resident Medical Officer

Pharmaceutical Assistant

Lab Technician

Project Technical Assistant

Project Office Assistant

Technical Assistant

Computer Assistant

Library Assistant

Pump Operator

Project Network Technician

Project Hardware Technician

Project Junior Network Technician

Academic departments Posts - TS-Digi. Grap,TD-CAD,TS-ITI Arch etc.

Eligibility Criteria for Technician, Computer Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Resident Medical Officer: MBBS Degree or equivalent and One-year clinical experience.

Pharmaceutical Assistant: 10+2 in science (PCB/PCM) and 2 Years Diploma with First class from an Institute recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India Or Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy ((B. Pharma. Minimum two years’ experience in any recognized hospital or Pharmacy only for 2-year diploma holders

Lab Technician: Diploma in Medical lab technology (DMLT) and one-year experience as Lab technician in a reputed hospital.

Project Technical Assistant: Diploma in Engineering or BE / B. Tech and 3 years of total experience as a technical assistant in a Government education/research institute.

Project Office Assistant: Degree in any discipline. Minimum 3 years of total experience

Technical Assistant & Computer Assistant: MCA/Degree/ Diploma in concerned discipline. One year relevant experience

Library Assistant: Master’s Degree at Library science.

Pump Operator: Senior secondary (10+2) & ITI Or Matric with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 year’s duration in appropriate trade (Plumbing). Or Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering. Minimum 1-year of total experience

Project Network Technician: B.Tech/BE/3 Year Diploma in Computer Science. Minimum six years’ experience

Project Hardware Technician: BTech/BE/ Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering/Electronics Engineering. Minimum six years’ experience

Project Junior Network Technician: BTech/BE in Computer Science and Engineering/Electronics Engineering or 3 Year Diploma in Computer Engineering /Electronics Engineering / BCA. Minimum 5 years’ experience

Technical Assistant - B. Tech/BE/3 Year Diploma /BCA. Minimum five years’ experience

Technical Assistant (CCC) - First class degree (B Tech/BE)/or diploma in Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Hardware Maintenance

How to Apply for NIT Calicut Technician, Computer Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates with the requisite qualifications must apply only through Institute website using the link (given below)on or before 05 August 2020. They are also required to send the print out of the application form along with self-attested copies of your certificates in proof of education, experience etc. to Assistant Registrar (Establishment) NIT Calicut, NIT Campus PO Kozhikode 673601 latest by 21 August 2020.

NIT Calicut Recruitment Notification PDF

NIT Calicut Online Application Link