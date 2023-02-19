NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: 105 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The NIT Jalandhar has announced the NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 for 105 posts of non-Faculty, and other Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of NIT Jalandhar i.e.,nitj.ac.in For more information on how to apply for the NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application forms is 1st March 2023. As many as 105 vacancies have been announced for the post of Non-Faculty, and others.

The age limit to apply for NIT Jalandhar Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates age limit prescribed under NIT Jalandhar Recruitment notification should be normal and age relaxations are applicable as per the government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the NIT Jalandhar Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

The NIT Jalandhar has invited applications for 105 non-Faculty, and other Posts.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar (NIT Jalandhar) Posts Name Non-Faculty Total Vacancies 105 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins Already Started Last Date to Apply 1st March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination and Document Verification

Candidates can download the NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023.

Download PDF: NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Candidates can check the NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below.

NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins Already Started Last Date to Apply 1st March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the NIT Jalandhar in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online

As many as 105 vacancies have been announced for the post of Non-Faculty, and other.

Post Number of Vacancies Non-Faculty, and other 105

The NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023 has been released by the NIT Jalandhar in the official notification. Candidates must possess a degree or diploma in the relevant field for which they are applying. For detailed information regarding the NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the official notification.

The NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the NIT Jalandhar.

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS Rs 1000/- SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates Rs 500/-

To apply for NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of NIT Jalandhar i.e.,nitj.ac.in.

Candidates applying for Non Teaching Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for NIT Jalandhar Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 as per NIT Jalandhar Recruitment Notification is 1st March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.