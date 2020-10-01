NLC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 550 Apprentice Posts @nlcindia.com

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited (NLC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 550 vacancies are available for Graduate and Technician Apprentices. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website - nlcindia.com.

NLC Apprentice Online Application Link will be activated on 15 October 2020. The last date of submitting application is 10 November 2020. However, the last date for enrolling in NATS portal is 03 November 2020.

Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, age, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application -11 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application - 10 September 2020

Last date for enrolling in NATS Portal - 03 November 2020

NLC Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 550 Posts

Graduate Apprentice - 250 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 70

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10

Instrumentation Engineering - 10

Civil Engineering - 35

Mechanical Engineering - 75

Computer Science and Engineering - 20

Chemical Engineering - 10

Mining Engineering - 20

Technical Apprentice - 300 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 85

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10

Instrumentation Engineering - 10

Civil Engineering - 35

Mechanical Engineering - 90

Computer Science and Engineering - 25

Mining Engineering - 30

Pharmacist - 15

NLC Apprentice Salary

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 15028

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 12524

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in relevant discipline

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in relevant discipline

Selection Criteria for NLC Apprentice Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification.

How to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates candidates can apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment from 15 October to 03 November 2020

NLC Apprentice Notification Download 2020

Online Application Link - to start from 15 October 2020