Study at Home
Search

NLC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 550 Apprentice Posts @nlcindia.com

NLC India Limited (NLC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 550 vacancies are available for Graduate and Technician Apprentices. Eligible and interested candidates  can apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website - nlcindia.com from 15 October to 10 November 2020.

Oct 1, 2020 17:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
NLC Recruitment 2020
NLC Recruitment 2020

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited (NLC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 550 vacancies are available for Graduate and Technician Apprentices. Eligible and interested candidates  can apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website - nlcindia.com.

NLC Apprentice Online Application Link will be activated on 15 October 2020. The last date of submitting application is 10 November 2020. However, the last date for enrolling in NATS portal is 03 November 2020.

Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, age, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application -11 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application - 10 September 2020
  • Last date for enrolling in NATS Portal - 03 November 2020

NLC Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 550 Posts

Graduate Apprentice - 250 Posts

  • Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 70
  • Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10
  • Instrumentation Engineering - 10
  • Civil Engineering - 35
  • Mechanical Engineering - 75
  • Computer Science and Engineering - 20
  • Chemical Engineering - 10
  • Mining Engineering - 20

Technical Apprentice - 300 Posts

  • Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 85
  • Electronics & Communication Engineering  - 10
  • Instrumentation Engineering - 10
  • Civil Engineering - 35
  • Mechanical Engineering - 90
  • Computer Science and Engineering - 25
  • Mining Engineering - 30
  • Pharmacist - 15

NLC Apprentice Salary

  • Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 15028
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 12524

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentice - Degree in relevant discipline
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in relevant discipline

Selection Criteria for  NLC Apprentice Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification.

How to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates candidates can apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment from 15 October to 03 November 2020

NLC Apprentice Notification Download 2020

Online Application Link - to start from 15 October 2020

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material