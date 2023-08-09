NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 481 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: NLC has invited online application for the 481 Apprentice posts in different disciplines on its official website. You can check the notification pdf, application process, eligibility, how to apply and more.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited is recruiting for 481 Apprentice posts in different disciplines and trades. A total of 481 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment drive out of which 201 are for Graduate Apprentice, 105 for Non-Engineering Apprentice and 175 are for Technician Apprentice.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.

Applicants should note that selection will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Degree / Diploma, as the case may be.

Further, the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Degree / Diploma and as awarded in the final qualifying examinations will be calculated based on the practice followed by the University / Institution from where the candidate has obtained the Degree / Diploma.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 7, 2023

Closing date of application: August 16, 2023

Closing date for submission of Registration For: August 23, 2023.

NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Engineering Graduates Apprentice-201

Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-105

Technician Diploma Apprentice-175

NLC Educational Qualification 2023

Engineering Graduates Apprentice-A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

• A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered

to grant such a degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

• Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-A Degree in respective discipline (Full time) granted by a Statutory University.

• A Degree in respective discipline (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Technician Diploma Apprentice-A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

• A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant

discipline.

• A Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution

recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation NLC India Limited Name of Posts Apprentice Number of Posts 481 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Closing date of application August 16, 2023 Application Process Online Official website https://www.nlcindia.in/

NLC Recruitment 2023: Monthly Stipend (INR)

Engineering Graduates Apprentice-15,028 /

Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-12,524 /-

Technician Diploma Apprentice-12,524 /-



NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NLC Recruitment 2023 ?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.