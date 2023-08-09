NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 481 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited is recruiting for 481 Apprentice posts in different disciplines and trades. A total of 481 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment drive out of which 201 are for Graduate Apprentice, 105 for Non-Engineering Apprentice and 175 are for Technician Apprentice.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.
Applicants should note that selection will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Degree / Diploma, as the case may be.
Further, the percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Degree / Diploma and as awarded in the final qualifying examinations will be calculated based on the practice followed by the University / Institution from where the candidate has obtained the Degree / Diploma.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 7, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 16, 2023
- Closing date for submission of Registration For: August 23, 2023.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Engineering Graduates Apprentice-201
- Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-105
- Technician Diploma Apprentice-175
NLC Educational Qualification 2023
Engineering Graduates Apprentice-A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.
• A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered
to grant such a degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
• Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-A Degree in respective discipline (Full time) granted by a Statutory University.
• A Degree in respective discipline (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
Technician Diploma Apprentice-A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
• A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant
discipline.
• A Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution
recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|NLC India Limited
|Name of Posts
|Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|481
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Closing date of application
|August 16, 2023
|Application Process
|Online
|Official website
|https://www.nlcindia.in/
NLC Recruitment 2023: Monthly Stipend (INR)
- Engineering Graduates Apprentice-15,028 /
- Non-Engineering Graduates Apprentice-12,524 /-
- Technician Diploma Apprentice-12,524 /-
NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For NLC Recruitment 2023 ?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.nlcindia.in/
- Step 2: Click on the Career page under CAREER section on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now select the trainees & apprentices tab.
- Step 4: Click the appropriate Online Application link under Advt., No. L&DC.02/2023/PE.
- Step 5: Now complete the application form and take a print out of the registration form.
- Step 6: Please send the Registration forms duly signed directly to the address-Office of The General Manager, Land Department, N.L.C India Limited. Block-20, Neyveli – 607 803 on or before August 23, 2023 by 5.00 pm enclosing the self attested copies of the certificates along with application as mentioned in the notification.