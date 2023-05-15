NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: 103 Nurses and Paramedics Vacancies, Apply Online

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited (NLCIL) recruitment 2023 is out for 103 vacancies of nurses and paramedics on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, and other important details for nurses and paramedics.

Candidates who have a maximum age of 55 years and have completed relevant certifications and courses mentioned for different posts in the notification are eligible to apply.

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 12, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 1, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled through written examinations, and the appointment is on a fixed term employment basis for a period of three years.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

NLCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

NLCIL. released 103 vacancies in the recruitment notification for the posts of nurses and paramedics. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority NLCIL Posts Name Nurses and Paramedics Total Vacancies 103 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 11, 2023 Selection process Written Test Assessment

NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below.

NLCIL Recruitment Notification Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

NLCILRecruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 11, 2023 Online Application Begins May 12, 2023 Application closes on June 1, 2023 (5 PM)

Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying.







NLCIL Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 103 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Male Nursing Assistant 36 Female Nursing Assistant 22 Maternity Assistant 5 Panchakarma (Ayurveda) Assistant 4 Radiographer 3 Lab Technician 4 Dialysis Technician 2 Emergency Care Technician 5 Physiotherapist 2 Nurses 20 Total 103

Nurses and Paramedics Selection Process, and Salary

As per the notification, different posts require different educational qualifications; it is advised that candidates carefully read the notification before applying.

Consolidated Pay Per Month NLC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: