NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: 103 Nurses and Paramedics Vacancies, Apply Online

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited (NLCIL) recruitment 2023 is out for 103 vacancies of nurses and paramedics on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, and other important details for nurses and paramedics. 

NLCIL Recruitment 2023: NLCIL has released the recruitment notification for 103 nurses and paramedics on the official website - https://www.nlcindia.in

Candidates who have a maximum age of 55 years and have completed relevant certifications and courses mentioned for different posts in the notification are eligible to apply. 

As per the notification, the application process will start on May 12, 2023, on its official website and will end on June 1, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled through written examinations, and the appointment is on a fixed term employment basis for a period of three years.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website. 

NLCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

NLCIL. released 103 vacancies in the recruitment notification for the posts of nurses and paramedics. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

Recruitment Authority

NLCIL

Posts Name

Nurses and Paramedics

Total Vacancies

103

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 11, 2023

Selection process

Written Test Assessment

 

NLCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 103 vacancies announced for the posts of nurses and paramedics at NLCIL. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

Download PDF

 

NLCIL Recruitment Notification Important Dates

 

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

Notification Release

May 11, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 12, 2023

Application closes on

June 1, 2023 (5 PM)

 

Apply Online & Fees

 

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on NLCILRecruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://www.nlcindia.in



NLCIL Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 103 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

 

Post Name

Number of Posts

Male Nursing Assistant

36

Female Nursing Assistant

22

Maternity Assistant

5

Panchakarma (Ayurveda) Assistant

4

Radiographer

3

Lab Technician

4

Dialysis Technician

2

Emergency Care Technician

5

Physiotherapist

2

Nurses

20

Total

103

 

Nurses and Paramedics Selection Process, and Salary

 

As per the notification, different posts require different educational qualifications; it is advised that candidates carefully read the notification before applying.

 

Consolidated Pay Per Month NLC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: 

  1. Male Nursing Assistant-Rs. 25,000/-
  2. Female Nursing Assistant-Rs. 25,000/
  3. Maternity Assistant-Rs. 25,000/-
  4. Panchakarma-Rs. 25,000/-
  5. Radiographer-Rs. 34,000/-
  6. Lab Technician-Rs. 34,000/-
  7. Dialysis Technician-Rs. 34,000/-
  8. Emergency Care Technician-Rs. 34,000/-
  9. Physiotherapist-Rs. 36,000/-
  10. Nurses-Rs. 36,000/-

FAQ

What is the selection process of nurses and paramedics at NLCIL in 2023?

Candidates will be selected for nurses and paramedics through written tests and medical medical fitness.

What is the age limit to apply for NLCIL nurses and paramedics recruitment?

Candidates with a maximum age of 55 years can apply for the posts. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

How many posts have been announced in NLCIL nurses and paramedics recruitment?

A total of 103 posts have been announced in the NLCIL nurses and paramedics Recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for NLCIL recruitment of nurses and paramedics be released?

The detailed recruitment notification for nurses and paramedics is announced by the recruitment authority, NLCIL on its official website.
