NMDC Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee (ET) Through GATE, Apply @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Limited is hiring 29 Executive Trainees (ET) Through GATE. Check Application Form, Notification, Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification, and Other Details

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 12:28 IST
Modified On: Mar 7, 2022 13:58 IST
NMDC ET Recruitment 2022: NMDC Limited is inviting applications from Graduates Engineers to fill up the post of Executive Trainee (ET) in Electrical, Materials Management, Mechanical, and Mining. The engineers should have appeared in GATE 2021. They can apply online for NMDC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 from 05 March 2022 to 25 March 2022.

NMDC ET Recruitment Notification Download

NMDC ET Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 05 March 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 25 March 2022

NMDC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

  • Electrical - 6 (UR -2. OBC -1, SC - 1, S T -1 , EWS - 1)
  • Materials Management - 9 (UR -4. OBC -3, SC - 1, EWS - 1 )
  • Mechanical - 10 (UR -4. OBC -3, SC - 2, S T -1 )
  • Mining - 4 (UR -3, OBC -1)

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC ET Posts

Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee - B.E/B.Tech in Engineering and Technology in Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Power Systems & High Voltage Engineering, Power Electronics, Electrical/Mechanical/Mining, Mechanical,  Mechanical & Automation, Industrial and Production Engineering, Mechnical Production, Production Engineering, Mining Engineering and Mining Engineering.

NMDC ET Age Limit:

27 years

Selection Process for NMDC ET  Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2021 Scores

How to Apply for NMDC ET Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to NMDC official website i.e. nmdc.co.in
  2. Click on the right side Tab and then go to ‘Careers Tab’
  3. Scroll Download and click on ‘Click here for Complete Notification/Apply Online.’ given under ‘Employment Notification No.02/2022 dated 05.03.2022 for recruitment of Executive Trainees through GATE 2021’
  4. Login in your account- Fresh Candidate click to Create login and already Logged n Candidate click to Complete Process.
  5. Fill your details
  6.  Take a printout for  future use

NMDC ET Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates - No Fee
  • Others - Rs. 500/-

