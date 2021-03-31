NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 224 Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in
NDMC is hiring 224 Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in from 31 March to 15 April 2021.
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi-locational, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive, Supervisor cum Chargeman, Senior Technician cum Operator & Technician cum Operator. Eligible and interested can apply for the post from 31 March to 15 April 2021 on official website nmdc.co.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 31 March 2021
- Closing Date for Online submission of Application - 15 April 2021
NMDC Vacancy Details
- Executive - 97
- Supervisor cum Chargeman - 71
- Senior Technician cum Operator - 27
- Technician cum Operator - 15
NMDC Executive and Non Executive Salary:
- Executive - Rs.60000 to Rs.150000
- Supervisor cum Chargeman - Rs.60000
- Senior Technician cum Operator - Rs.50000
- Technician cum Operator - Rs.40000
Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Executive and Non Executive
Educational Qualification:
- Executive - Degree in Engineering / Technology
- Supervisor cum Chargeman - Diploma in Engineering
- Sr. TCO (Contract) - ITI
Experience:
- Executive –I(a) (Contract)- 04 Years
- Executive –I(b) (Contract) - 04 Years
- Executive –II (Contract) - 12 Years
- Executive –III (Contract) -18 Years
- Supervisor cum Chargeman(Contract) - 05 Years
- Sr.Technician cum Operator (Contract) - 08 Years
- Technician cum Operator(Contract) - 04 Years
Age Limit:
65 years
Selection Process for NMDC Executive and Non Executive Posts
- For the Post of Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants for various posts in Executive Cadre would be through Interview at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur for which candidates have to mention their preference while applying / registration in online mode.
- For the Post of Supervisors and Non-Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test for Supervisory posts and Non-Executives posts at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur for which candidates have to mention their preference while applying / registration in online mode.
How to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 for Executive and Non Executive Posts ?
Eligible candidates can apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in from on or before 15 April 2021.