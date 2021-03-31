NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 224 Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi-locational, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive, Supervisor cum Chargeman, Senior Technician cum Operator & Technician cum Operator. Eligible and interested can apply for the post from 31 March to 15 April 2021 on official website nmdc.co.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 31 March 2021

Closing Date for Online submission of Application - 15 April 2021

NMDC Vacancy Details

Executive - 97 Supervisor cum Chargeman - 71 Senior Technician cum Operator - 27 Technician cum Operator - 15

NMDC Executive and Non Executive Salary:

Executive - Rs.60000 to Rs.150000 Supervisor cum Chargeman - Rs.60000 Senior Technician cum Operator - Rs.50000 Technician cum Operator - Rs.40000

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Executive and Non Executive

Educational Qualification:

Executive - Degree in Engineering / Technology Supervisor cum Chargeman - Diploma in Engineering Sr. TCO (Contract) - ITI

Experience:

Executive –I(a) (Contract)- 04 Years Executive –I(b) (Contract) - 04 Years Executive –II (Contract) - 12 Years Executive –III (Contract) -18 Years Supervisor cum Chargeman(Contract) - 05 Years Sr.Technician cum Operator (Contract) - 08 Years Technician cum Operator(Contract) - 04 Years

Age Limit:

65 years

Selection Process for NMDC Executive and Non Executive Posts

For the Post of Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants for various posts in Executive Cadre would be through Interview at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur for which candidates have to mention their preference while applying / registration in online mode. For the Post of Supervisors and Non-Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test for Supervisory posts and Non-Executives posts at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur for which candidates have to mention their preference while applying / registration in online mode.

How to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 for Executive and Non Executive Posts ?

Eligible candidates can apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in from on or before 15 April 2021.

NMDC Notification Download

NMDC Online Application Link