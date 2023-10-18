NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Engineering Graduate Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released the notification for Engineering Graduate posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and others.

NPCIL Engineering Graduate Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has released indicative notification for the recruitment of various Engineering Graduate posts in the Employment News (14-20) October 2023. These positions are available for various disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil.

Under the recruitment drive against the advt no-NPCIL/HQ/HRM/ET/2023/04, NPCIL is planning to recruit for the posts of Engineer Graduates as Executive Trainee under ET-2024 through GATE.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including valid GATE Score for the year 2022/2023/2024 in any of the given disciplines can apply for these posts.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round based on the GATE Score.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

According to the indicative notice released, the detailed advertisement will be available on the NPCIL website-www.npcilcareers.co.in and www. npcil.nic.in tentatively within 10 days from the date of announcement of GATE-2023 results.

How To Download: NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)-https://npcilcareers.co.in.

Go to the Latest News section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2024) in NPCIL through GATE (Advt)' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the indicative notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NPCIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.