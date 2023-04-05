NPCIL ET Recruitment 2023 For 325 Executive Trainee Posts @npcilcareers.co.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NPCIL has invited online applications for the 325 Executive Trainee Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online for the 325 Executive Trainee Posts. The PDF of the Executive Trainee posts is available on the official website of NPCIL-npcilcareers.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 April 2023. Interviews will tentatively be conducted from 5th to 17th June 2023.

Selection for Executive Trainee will be done on the basis of Gate Score. Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score can apply for these positions.

Notification Details NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023:

Advt.No:NPCIL/MSPR/ET/2023/01

Important Date NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Event Date Commencement of Online Application 11 April 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application 28 April 2023 Payment of Online Application 11 to 28 April 2023 Interview 5th to 17th June 2023.





Vacancy Details NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Executive Trainee-325

Discipline Number of Posts Mechanical 123 Chemical 50 Electrical 57 Electronics 25 Instrumentation 25 Civil 45





Eligibility Criteria NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have a BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Salary NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023

Monthly Stipend- Rs. 55,000

One Time Book Allowance-Rs. 18,000

Followed by a salary of Rs. 56,100 per month as per the pay matrix upon completion of training. (Level 10)



Age Limit NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 (As on 28 April 2023)

Upper Age Limit-26 Yrs

Check the notification for details of the category wise relaxation in upper age limit.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 28 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 11 April 2023.