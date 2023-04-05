JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

NPCIL ET Recruitment 2023 For 325 Executive Trainee Posts @npcilcareers.co.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NPCIL has invited online applications for the 325 Executive Trainee Posts  on its official website. Check  NPCIL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online for the 325 Executive Trainee Posts. The PDF of the Executive Trainee posts is available on the official  website of NPCIL-npcilcareers.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 April 2023. Interviews will tentatively be conducted from 5th to 17th June 2023. 

Selection for  Executive Trainee will be done on the basis of Gate Score. Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score can apply for these positions. 

 

Notification Details NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023:
Advt.No:NPCIL/MSPR/ET/2023/01

Important Date NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

 

Event  Date
Commencement of Online Application 11 April 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application 28 April 2023
Payment of Online Application 11 to 28 April 2023
Interview 5th to 17th June 2023. 



Vacancy Details NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Executive Trainee-325

Discipline     Number of Posts
Mechanical     123
Chemical     50
Electrical     57
Electronics     25
Instrumentation     25
Civil     45



Eligibility Criteria NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have a BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Salary NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 
Monthly Stipend- Rs. 55,000 
One Time     Book Allowance-Rs. 18,000
Followed by a salary of Rs. 56,100 per month as per the pay matrix upon completion of training. (Level 10)


Age Limit NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 (As on 28 April 2023)
Upper Age Limit-26 Yrs
Check the notification for details of the category wise relaxation in upper age limit. 

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 28 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 11 April 2023. 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL ET Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have BE/ B. Tech degree in the relevant discipline and a valid GATE 2021/ 2022/ 2023 Score.

What are the Jobs in NPCIL ET Recruitment 2023?

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online for the 325 Executive Trainee Posts in various discipline.

