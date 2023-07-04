NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 183 Trade Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NPCIL has invited online applications for the 183 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 183 Trade Apprentice posts in various trades including Fitter, Machinist, Welder (Gas & Electric), Electronic Mechanic and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th class examination passed with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application for these posts is July 31, 2023.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in ITI Course. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter-56

Machinist-25

Welder (Gas & Electric)-10

Electrician-40

Electronic Mechanic-20

Pump Operator cum Mechanic-7

Instrument Mechanic-20

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning-5

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Fitter-Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Fitter Trade.

Machinist-Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics

under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Machinist Trade

Welder (Gas & Electric)-Passed 8th class examination from recognised school and ITI Pass Certificate in Welder Trade

Electrician-Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Electrician Trade.

Electronic Mechanic-Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade.

Pump Operator cum Mechanic-Passed 10th class examination with Science under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Pump Operator cum Mechanic Trade or Pump Mechanic Trade.

Instrument Mechanic-Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade.

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning-Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Amount of Stipend

Rs. 8855/-for stipend for the selected candidates who have completed 2 years of ITI course.

Rs 7700/- for stipend for the selected candidates who have completed 1 year of ITI course.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 31.07.2023)

Minimum 14 Years

Maximum 24 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF





NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Interested and eligible candidates are first required to register in the web portal

www.apprenticeshipindia.org for engagement as Apprentices. The applications will not be accepted

without registration in the above web portal. After successful completion of registration in the above said web portal, the candidates have to apply for the respective trade through the web portal to Establishment Registration No. E05203300798 i.e. NPCIL, KKNPP.

On completion of online registration, candidates are required to fill the hardcopy of application

enclosed with the notification and the filled-in applications to be forwarded along with the self

attested copies of following documents by post (Speed/Registered) or courier to “Senior Manager

(HR), HR Section, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, Kudankulam PO, Radhapuram Taluk,

Tirunelveli District-627106”.