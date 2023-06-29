NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online applications for the Trade Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 50 Trade Apprentices posts under Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 in the Narora Atomic Power Station Plant Site, Narora, Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 18, 2023.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application: July 18, 2023

Closing date of sending hard copy application: August 8, 2023

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter- 25

Electrician-16

Electronic Mechanics-9



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 18/07/2023)

Minimum 14 Years

Maximum 24 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NPCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF



NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship “https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.”

You can submit the application form available at the NPCIL website “www.npcilcareers.co.in”.

Candidates will have to send the online application form with valid signature & photo, along with all the supporting documents at the address given in the notification on or before August 08, 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.