NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Trade Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online applications for the Trade Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check  NPCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2023
NPCIL Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2023

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 50 Trade Apprentices posts  under Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 in the Narora Atomic Power Station Plant Site, Narora, Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 18, 2023. 

  
NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Closing date of online application: July 18, 2023
Closing date of sending  hard copy application: August 8, 2023

  NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter- 25
Electrician-16
Electronic Mechanics-9
 

NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
NPCIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 18/07/2023)
Minimum 14 Years
Maximum 24 Years 
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 

Career Counseling

NPCIL Recruitment 2023 PDF
  
NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

 Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship “https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.” 
You can submit the application form available at the NPCIL website “www.npcilcareers.co.in”. 
Candidates will have to send the online application form with valid signature & photo, along with all the supporting documents at the address given in the notification on or before August 08, 2023.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NPCIL Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application: July 18, 2023 Closing date of sending  hard copy application: August 8, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade.

What are the Jobs in NPCIL Recruitment 2023?

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for the 50 Trade Apprentices posts on its official website.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next