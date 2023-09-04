NSIC Manager Recruitment 2023: Monthly Salary Upto 2,20,000, Check Posts, Vacancies And How To Apply

NSIC Recruitment 2023: The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. has released the notification for the 30 Managerial posts . Check the pdf, how to apply, age limit, selection process and more.

NSIC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. has invited online applications for various posts including General Manager, Chief Manager, Dy. General Manager and others. The last date of receipt of print out of online application (Hard copy) is October 6, 2023 upto 6:00 p.m.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written test (wherever specified) and personal interview of shortlisted candidates.

NSIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 4, 2023

The last date of receipt of print out of online application (Hard copy): October 6, 2023



NSIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Manager (E-5)-4

Dy. General Manager (E-4)-3

General Manager (F&A) (E-4)-1

Chief Manager (E-3)-3Chief Man

ager (F&A) (E-3)-1

Deputy Manager (E-1)-12

Manager (F&A) (E-1)-6

NSIC Recruitment 2023:Educational Qualification

General Manager (E-5)-First class Graduate with 60% marks (with 5% relaxation in marks to

SC/ST/PwBD) and with Two years full time regular MBA (First Class with minimum 60% marks, 5% relaxation in marks to SC/ST/PwBD) - with specialization in Marketing from a recognized

University or institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of written test and personal interview of shortlisted candidates. The written test will consist of 100 Marks consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions for following subjects.

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

General English

General Awareness, and

Core area of subject i.e. Marketing, Finance & Accounts etc.

NSIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NSIC Recruitment 2023?

The candidate needs to apply Online through the career section of the official website-www.nsic.co.in . The online application link will be active w.e.f. September 4, 2023. The process of filling up the Online Application Form is in 4 stages :-

Stage 1 :

a) Fill the Name and email ID.

b) An email verification will be received on given email ID. On successful

verification email ID applicant will be able to log in to recruitment portal

c) Basic details has to be filled

d) Email ID can be used for logging into the system for filling up the Application

Form.

Stage 2:

Upload passport size photograph and signature. The photograph should be in

color with a white background and should be recent one. The photograph and

signature should be in JPEG format and less than 100kb in size.

Stage 3

Make payment of application fees through NEFT, as applicable.

Stage 4:

Finally an Application Number for the post applied for, will be issued which has

to be kept for all future references.

The print-out of the online filled application form along with the necessary documents should be sent by Ordinary Post/ Registered Post/ Speed Post/Courier / By Hand to the address mentioned in the notification on or before October 6, 2023.