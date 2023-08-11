NSUT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Faculty Posts, Check Salary, Selection Process And Others

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) has notified for the 322 Posts on its official website-nsut.ac.in. Check the pdf, online application process, eligibility and other updates here.

NSUT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) is recruiting for various teaching posts including Professor, Asst Professor, Associate Professor and others. These positions are available in different disciplines including Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 17, 2023. Closing date for receiving a hard copy of applications for these posts is August 31, 2023.

Out of total 322 Faculty posts, 212 are for Assistant Professor, 81 for Associate Professor and 29 for Professor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including B. E. / B. Tech. /B. S. and M. E. / M. Tech./ M. S. or Integrated M.Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for online application: August 17, 2023

Closing date for submitting of hard copy of application: August 31, 2023

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor-212

Associate Professor-81

Professor-29

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Post Name Faculty Number of Posts 322 Closing date for online application August 17, 2023 Closing date for submitting of hard copy of application: August 31, 2023 Official website http://www.nsut.ac.in

NSUT Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Professor (Engineering/Technology )-B. E. / B. Tech. /B. S. and M. E. / M. Tech./ M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in a relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited/ recognized foreign university.

Assistant Professor (Management Studies )

Bachelor’s in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business Administration / PGDM /C. A./ ICWA/ M. Com. with First Class or equivalent and

Two years of professional experience after acquiring the Master’s degree.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

(As of closing date of submission of online application)

Professor- 55 years

Associate -Professor 50 years

Assistant -Professor 35 years

Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.

NSUT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Professor- Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 (Level-14)

Associate Professor-Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100 (Level 13 A1)

Assistant Professor- Rs 57,700-1,82,400 (Level-10)

How To Download NSUT Recruitment 2023 PDF?

Visit the official website -http://www.nsut.ac.in.

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the faculty positions (Recruitment Notice No. NSUT/FACULTY/2023/01) N ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

NSUT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply NSUT Recruitment 2023?

All the candidates can submit applications in online mode on or before August 17, 2023. Candidates should note that they will have to send the printout of application with self- attested copies of all documents in support of academic and research performance and other scholarly and academic credentials/ accomplishments on or before August 31, 2023 .

