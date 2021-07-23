NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Executive & Senior Executive Posts, Download Application Form @ntpc.co.in

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ntpc.co.in for various post of Executive & Senior Executive Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive & Senior Executive against the advertisement number 06/21. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 6 August 2021.

Advt. No.:06/21

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 6 August 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive - 19 Posts

Senior Executive- 3 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive (Commercial) - Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Management/MBA or equivalent.

Executive (Consultancy) for O & M- B.E./B.Tech. In Mechanical or Power Engineering with at least 60 % Marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Engineering- B.E./B.Tech. In Mechanical Engineering with at least 60 % Marks from a recognized University.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring - B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University. Candidates having a diploma in Project Management/MBA shall have an advantage.

Executive (Business Analyst) - Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Solar) - Degree in Engineering in any discipline with at least 60% Marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary) - Member of ICSI.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication) - Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognized University/Institute.

Executive (Clean Technologies) - Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60% Marks along with M.Tech/Ph.D in the energy domain will be preferred.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Executive - 35 years

Senior Executive - 56 years

Executive (Clean Technologies)- 56 years

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through online mode on or before 6 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.