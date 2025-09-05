This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 05 September

Every day holds its own story, but what makes September 5 so unforgettable? On September 5, history saw breakthroughs and heartbreak.

In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, laying the groundwork for the future nation. In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas.

A significant shift came in 1905 with the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth, ending the Russo-Japanese War. In 1957, Jack Kerouac's On the Road hit the bookshelves. 1960 brought Olympic glory as Cassius Clay—later Muhammad Ali—claimed a boxing gold medal in Rome.

But not all that day was peaceful. The world was shocked in 1972 by the Munich Olympics massacre, where Palestinian militants attacked Israeli athletes, killing two and taking nine hostage, all of whom later died. Then, in 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an assassination attempt by Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme.