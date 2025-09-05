This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 05 September

Every day holds its own story, but what makes September 5 so unforgettable? On September 5, history saw breakthroughs and heartbreak.
In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, laying the groundwork for the future nation. In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas.
A significant shift came in 1905 with the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth, ending the Russo-Japanese War. In 1957, Jack Kerouac's On the Road hit the bookshelves. 1960 brought Olympic glory as Cassius Clay—later Muhammad Ali—claimed a boxing gold medal in Rome.
But not all that day was peaceful. The world was shocked in 1972 by the Munich Olympics massacre, where Palestinian militants attacked Israeli athletes, killing two and taking nine hostage, all of whom later died. Then, in 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an assassination attempt by Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme.
Every line of history carries significance. In this article, after a brief look at September 5, we will explore the individuals, locations, and moments that have shaped our world.
What Happened on this Day – September 5?
Here's what happened in history on September 5:
1774 – First Continental Congress Convenes
- Fifty-six delegates from 12 colonies met in Philadelphia at Carpenter's Hall.
- Georgia did not send delegates.
- They drafted a declaration of rights and grievances.
- Peyton Randolph became the first president of the Congress.
- It marked the start of unified resistance to British rule.
1836 – Sam Houston Elected President of the Republic of Texas
- Sam Houston, hero of San Jacinto, became president.
- He won by a large majority.
- He led the new Republic of Texas.
1847 – Birth of Outlaw Jesse James
- Jesse James was born in Missouri.
- He became a famous outlaw.
- Some saw him as a villain. Others saw him as a folk hero.
1877 – Sioux Leader Crazy Horse is Killed
- Crazy Horse was killed at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
- He resisted capture in a guardhouse.
- He had helped defeat Custer at the Little Bighorn.
1929 – Birth of Bob Newhart
- Bob Newhart was born.
- He was an actor and comedian.
- Known for his calm, deadpan style in two sitcoms.
- He passed away in 2024.
1939 – Birth of Claudette Colvin
- Claudette Colvin was born in Alabama.
- At age 15, she refused to give up her seat on a bus.
- It happened before Rosa Parks's protest.
- She became a civil rights trailblazer.
1946 – Birth of Freddie Mercury
- Freddie Mercury was born.
- He became the vocalist of Queen.
- Known for powerful vocals and showmanship.
- He died in 1991.
1957 – On the Road Earns a Rave Review
- The New York Times praised Kerouac's novel.
- It made him famous overnight.
- The book became a Beat Generation classic.
1960 – Cassius Clay Wins Olympic Gold
- Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) won boxing gold in Rome.
- It launched his legendary career.
1969 – Lt. William Calley Charged for My Lai Massacre
- Calley faced six murder charges.
- He was accused of killing civilians in My Lai, Vietnam.
1970 – Last Major U.S. Ground Operation in Vietnam
- Operation Jefferson Glen began in Thua Thien Province.
- It involved U.S. and South Vietnamese troops.
- It was one of the final large ground operations.
1972 – Munich Olympics Massacre Begins
- Palestinian militants attacked Israeli athletes.
- Two were killed. Nine people were taken hostage and later died.
- The event shocked the world.
1975 – President Ford Survives Assassination Attempt
- Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme aimed a gun at Ford in Sacramento.
- She did not fire. Ford was unharmed.
1986 – Pan Am Hijacking in Karachi
- Hijackers attacked a Pan Am flight on the ground.
- Twenty were killed before a rescue.
1991 – Tailhook Symposium Scandal
- Reports of assaults at a Navy symposium.
- Led to significant resignations.
1991 – AIDS Activists Protest Senator Helms
- Activists draped a giant condom over his home.
- It was a stand against his opposition to AIDS programs.
2006 – Katie Couric Makes Anchor History
- She became the first solo female anchor of a weekday evening news broadcast on a major network.
- Debuted on CBS Evening News.
2024 – Oksana Masters Wins Paralympic Gold
- Masters won her 9th Paralympic gold.
- It was her 19th overall across rowing, skiing, and cycling.
- Born with Chernobyl-related disabilities. Adopted by a U.S. family.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 5?
September 5 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 5
- Bob Newhart, actor and comedian (1929–2024)
- Claudette Colvin, civil rights pioneer (born 1939)
- Freddie Mercury, Queen frontman (1946–1991)
Died on September 5
Below are notable figures who died on this day:
- Mother Teresa, missionary and humanitarian (died 1997)
- Auguste Comte, philosopher, founder of sociology (died 1857)
- Rudolf Virchow, pathologist, social medicine pioneer (died 1902)
- Ludwig Boltzmann, physicist (died 1906)
- Crazy Horse, Sioux leader (died 1877)
- Jochen Rindt, F1 World Champion (died 1970 in practice crash)
- Rebecca Cheptegei, Ugandan athlete (died 2024)
- Herbie Flowers, English musician (died 2024)
- Radha Charan Gupta, Indian historian (died 2024)
- Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian musician (died 2024)
- Rich Homie Quan, rapper (died 2024)
- Derek Boshier, pop artist (died 2024)
- Martin France, jazz drummer (died 2024)
- Lady Helen Wogan, wife of Terry Wogan (died 2024)
- Tom Davies, bassist (died 2023)
- Lee Halliday, singer/producer (died 2023)
- Molly Holzschlag, web advocate (died 2023)
- George Lefont, theatre owner (died 2023)
