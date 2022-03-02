NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited application for recruitment to the 40 Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) Posts. As per the notification, the recruitment will be done through GATE-2021 Score. Candidates, who have full time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering of Technology/AMIE are eligible to apply for these posts. It is to be noted that eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 9GATE)-2021. Candidates will be selected based on the GATE-2021 performance. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 March 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification Details:

Advt.No.- 05/22

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification Important Dates:

Commencement date of online application process: 24 February 2022

Last date for online application- 10 March 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 jobs Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have full time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks (55% marks for SC, ST & PwBD category), as per respective Institute/University norms. A candidates with the prescribed degree identified for the discipline as given below can only apply for the post of EET in the respective discipline

Discipline Prescribed full time degree in Engineering Computer Science/Information Technology Computer Science/Information Technology Mining Mining Engineering

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2021.

For more details, click on below notification link.

Selection Process for NTPC Jobs:

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test i Engineering (GATE)-2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 21 performance, from among the candidates who will apply against these posts. Please note, only GATE marks 2021 are valid for this recruitment.

Official Website

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Interested and Eligible Candidates can apply Online through the NTPC website www.ntpccareers.net till 10 March 2022.



