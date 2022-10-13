NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2022 Notification Out @ntpc.co.in: 864 Vacancies for EET Posts

NTPC EET Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will fill vacant Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) posts. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2022 Scores. NTPC will recruit 864 candidates for various disciplines, including Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Mining, in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 1,40,000/- (E1 Grade).
Candidates need to apply online for NTPC EET Recruitment 2022 with their GATE-2022 registration number by visiting careers.ntpc.co.in or careers section at www.ntpc.co.in. NTPC GATE Application Link will be available from 28 October to 11 November 2022.
The selected candidates will be put on 1-year training at various places. The final place of posting will be decided after the completion of training. Candidates can be placed, across the country, in any projects/ stations, including Subsidiaries/JVs companies of NTPC, for shift operation of power plants and will be required to work in shifts (including night shift).
NTPC EET Dates
|Starting Date of NTPC EET Online Application Link
|28 October 2022
|Last Date of NTPC EET Online Application Link
|11 November 2022
NTPC EET Vacancy Details
Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC EET Recruitment
Educational Qualification:
Full time B.E/B.Tech in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the following subjects
- Electrical Engineering - Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering.
- Mechnical Engineering - Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering
- Electronics Engineering - Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics.
- Instrumentation Engineering - Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control.
- Civil Engineering - Civil/ Construction Engineering
- Mining Engineering - Mining
- Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) - 2022.
NTPC EET Age Limit:
General/ EWS is - 27 years
NTPC EET Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on the GATE-2022 performance.
How to Apply for NTPC ETT Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in
- Click on the ‘Online Application Link’. Apply online for the post of EET-2022 with their GATE-2022 registration number
- Provide your details
- Take a printout of the application form
NTPC EET Recruitment Through Gate Notification