NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2022 Notification Out @ntpc.co.in: 864 Vacancies for EET Posts

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation has issued a short notice for the Erecruitment of 864 Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) Posts through GATE 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

NTPC EET Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will fill vacant Engineering Executive Trainee (EET) posts. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2022 Scores. NTPC will recruit 864 candidates for various disciplines, including Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Mining, in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 1,40,000/- (E1 Grade).

Candidates need to apply online for NTPC EET Recruitment 2022 with their GATE-2022 registration number by visiting careers.ntpc.co.in or careers section at www.ntpc.co.in. NTPC GATE Application Link will be available from 28 October to 11 November 2022.

The selected candidates will be put on 1-year training at various places. The final place of posting will be decided after the completion of training. Candidates can be placed, across the country, in any projects/ stations, including Subsidiaries/JVs companies of NTPC, for shift operation of power plants and will be required to work in shifts (including night shift).

NTPC EET Dates

Starting Date of NTPC EET Online Application Link 28 October 2022 Last Date of NTPC EET Online Application Link 11 November 2022

NTPC EET Vacancy Details

Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC EET Recruitment



Educational Qualification:

Full time B.E/B.Tech in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the following subjects

Electrical Engineering - Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering.

Mechnical Engineering - Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering

Electronics Engineering - Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics.

Instrumentation Engineering - Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control.

Civil Engineering - Civil/ Construction Engineering

Mining Engineering - Mining

Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) - 2022.

NTPC EET Age Limit:

General/ EWS is - 27 years

NTPC EET Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the GATE-2022 performance.

How to Apply for NTPC ETT Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in Click on the ‘Online Application Link’. Apply online for the post of EET-2022 with their GATE-2022 registration number Provide your details Take a printout of the application form

NTPC EET Recruitment Through Gate Notification