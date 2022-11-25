NVS Admit Card 2022 @navodaya.gov.in: Download TGT/PGT Hall Ticket

NVS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for TGT, PGT and Miscellaneous Teachers at navodaya.gov.in. Check the link below.

NVS Admit Card 2022 Link is now available on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) which is navodaya.gov.in. Students appearing in the NVS Exam for the post of TGT/PGT/Miscellaneous Teacher can download Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card and appear in the exam as per mentioned date and shift on their respective call letter. They must follow all the important instructions mentioned on the admit card.

NVS Exam 2022

The Samiti is conducting the exam from 28 November to 30 November 2022 under direct recruitment, special recruitment, and under limited departmental recruitment. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 02 PM to 5:00 PM.

The candidates will be given questions on General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge and Language Competency Test.

How to Download NVS Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: First, visit the website of the NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Link for downloading Admit Card to attend the CBT scheduled from 28-11-2022 to 30-11-2022’

Step 3: A new page will be opened where you need to enter your registration number and date of bith

Step 4: Download NVS Teacher Admit Card 2022

The exam dates for the post of PGT and Principal under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 and for Vice Principal and Principal Posts under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 will be notified later.