NVS Admit Card 2022 for Non Teaching Posts Expected Soon: Exam From 9 March

NVS Admit Card 2022 for Non Teaching Posts: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has scheduled the recruitment exam for various Teaching Posts tentatively from 09 to 11 March 2022. Hence, NVS Non Teaching Admit Cards are expected soon on its official website. Applicants shall be required to download the NVS Admit Card from www.navodaya.gov.in by using his / her Login ID & Password. They may be intimated about the same through e-mail by the exam conducting agency of the NVS. No applicant will be permitted for the CBT without the proper Admit Card. The Samiti shall also notify detailed examination schedule, on its website, in due course.
The candidates can check their exam schedule on their admit card.
|NVS Non-Teaching Events
|Important Dates
|NVS Non-Teaching Registration Starting Date
|12 January 2022
|NVS Non-Teaching Registration Closing Date
|10 February 2022
|NVS CBT Dates
|09 to 11 March 2022
|NVS Admit Card Date
|to release soon
The exam is being conducted for recruitment of 1900+ Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The CBT for the posts except for Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held at 93 cities. The center for the CBT for the post of Assistant Commissioner & Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) will be at Delhi / NCR only.
The medium of the exam will be online. The candidates can check the post-wise exam pattern below:
NVS Assistant Commissioner Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning & Numerical Ability
|10
|10
|3 hours
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject)
|20
|20
|General Awareness
|20
|20
|Academics & residential
aspects
|50
|50
|Total
|100
|100
NVS ASO Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|30
|30
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|30
|30
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject)
|30
|30
|Basic knowledge of computer operation, General Awareness and
current affairs, POCSO Act, RTI Act 2005, Legal Aptitude, Service Rules and Establishment Rules
|40
|40
|Total
|130
|130
NVS Audit Assistant Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|20
|20
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|30
|30
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi 10 marks each subject)
|20
|20
|Basic knowledge of computer operation, General Awareness and
current affairs
|20
|20
|Subject Knowledge (Accountancy, Annual Accounts, Taxation,
Budgeting, Auditing & Financial Management, GeM
|40
|40
|Total
|130
|130
NVS JE Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|10
|10
|2 hours
|General Awareness
|10
|10
|Subject Knowledge including CVC guidelines on tendering GFR
|60
|60
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-5 marks each subject)
|10
|10
|Basic knowledge of computers
|10
|10
|Total
|100
|100
NVS Steno Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-20 marks each subject)
|40
|40
|2 hours
|General Awareness
|30
|30
|Basic knowledge of computers
|30
|30
|Total
|100
|100
NVS Computer Operator Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|20
|20
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|20
|20
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject)
|60
|60
|Knowledge of Computer Operation and MS Office
|30
|30
|Total
|130
|130
NVS Catering Assistant Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|15
|15
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|General Awareness
|15
|15
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject)
|20
|20
|Knowledge of Computer Operation
|10
|10
|Domain/Profession Knowledge
|60
|60
|Total
|120
|120
NVS JSO Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Mental & Reasoning Ability
|20
|20
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|20
|20
|General Awareness & Current Affairs
|30
|30
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject)
|30
|30
|Knowledge of Computer Operation
|30
|30
|Total
|130
|130
NVS Electrician cum Plumber/Lab Attendant Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|15
|15
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|General Awareness
|15
|15
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject)
|30
|30
|Subject-specific knowledge
|60
|60
|Total
|120
|130
NVS Mess Helper/Female Staff Nurse Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|15
|15
|2 hours and 30 minutes
|General Awareness
|15
|15
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject)
|20
|20
|Subject-specific knowledge
|70
|70
|Total
|120
|130
NVS MTS Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-20 marks each subject)
|40
|40
|2 hours
|General Awareness
|20
|20
|Basic knowledge of computers
|40
|40
|Total
|100
|100
How to Download NVS Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link flashing under 'Important News'
- Enter your login details
- Download Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card
The selection for Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Lab Attendant and Multi Tasking Staff will be done on the basis of CBT Only. However, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn) & Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts, an interview round will be conducted. Candidates who have applied for Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat, Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber & Mess Helper will be required to appear for a skill test.