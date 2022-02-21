NVS Admit Card 2022 for Non Teaching Posts Expected Soon: Exam From 9 March

NVS Admit Card 2022 for Non Teaching Posts Expected Soon at navodaya.gov.in. Check Exam Dates, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here.

NVS Admit Card 2022 for Non Teaching Posts: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has scheduled the recruitment exam for various Teaching Posts tentatively from 09 to 11 March 2022. Hence, NVS Non Teaching Admit Cards are expected soon on its official website. Applicants shall be required to download the NVS Admit Card from www.navodaya.gov.in by using his / her Login ID & Password. They may be intimated about the same through e-mail by the exam conducting agency of the NVS. No applicant will be permitted for the CBT without the proper Admit Card. The Samiti shall also notify detailed examination schedule, on its website, in due course.

The candidates can check their exam schedule on their admit card.

NVS Non-Teaching Events Important Dates NVS Non-Teaching Registration Starting Date 12 January 2022 NVS Non-Teaching Registration Closing Date 10 February 2022 NVS CBT Dates 09 to 11 March 2022 NVS Admit Card Date to release soon

The exam is being conducted for recruitment of 1900+ Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The CBT for the posts except for Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held at 93 cities. The center for the CBT for the post of Assistant Commissioner & Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) will be at Delhi / NCR only.

The medium of the exam will be online. The candidates can check the post-wise exam pattern below:

NVS Assistant Commissioner Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Numerical Ability 10 10 3 hours Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject) 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 Academics & residential

aspects 50 50 Total 100 100

NVS ASO Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject) 30 30 Basic knowledge of computer operation, General Awareness and

current affairs, POCSO Act, RTI Act 2005, Legal Aptitude, Service Rules and Establishment Rules 40 40 Total 130 130

NVS Audit Assistant Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 20 20 2 hours and 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi 10 marks each subject) 20 20 Basic knowledge of computer operation, General Awareness and

current affairs 20 20 Subject Knowledge (Accountancy, Annual Accounts, Taxation,

Budgeting, Auditing & Financial Management, GeM 40 40 Total 130 130

NVS JE Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 10 10 2 hours General Awareness 10 10 Subject Knowledge including CVC guidelines on tendering GFR 60 60 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-5 marks each subject) 10 10 Basic knowledge of computers 10 10 Total 100 100

NVS Steno Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-20 marks each subject) 40 40 2 hours General Awareness 30 30 Basic knowledge of computers 30 30 Total 100 100

NVS Computer Operator Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 20 20 2 hours and 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject) 60 60 Knowledge of Computer Operation and MS Office 30 30 Total 130 130

NVS Catering Assistant Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 15 15 2 hours and 30 minutes General Awareness 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject) 20 20 Knowledge of Computer Operation 10 10 Domain/Profession Knowledge 60 60 Total 120 120

NVS JSO Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Mental & Reasoning Ability 20 20 2 hours and 30 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 General Awareness & Current Affairs 30 30 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject) 30 30 Knowledge of Computer Operation 30 30 Total 130 130

NVS Electrician cum Plumber/Lab Attendant Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 15 15 2 hours and 30 minutes General Awareness 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-15 marks each subject) 30 30 Subject-specific knowledge 60 60 Total 120 130

NVS Mess Helper/Female Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 15 15 2 hours and 30 minutes General Awareness 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject) 20 20 Subject-specific knowledge 70 70 Total 120 130

NVS MTS Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-20 marks each subject) 40 40 2 hours General Awareness 20 20 Basic knowledge of computers 40 40 Total 100 100

How to Download NVS Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in Click on the admit card link flashing under 'Important News' Enter your login details Download Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card

The selection for Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Lab Attendant and Multi Tasking Staff will be done on the basis of CBT Only. However, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn) & Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts, an interview round will be conducted. Candidates who have applied for Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat, Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber & Mess Helper will be required to appear for a skill test.