NVS Answer Key 2022 Released for Asst Commissioner, JE, ATO & Other Posts, Raise Objections by 22 March

NVS Answer Key 2022 has been released for Various Posts by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in. Check Answer Key Download Link, Objection Link and other details here.

NVS Answer Key 2022 for Various Posts: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the answer key for Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn.), Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and Multi-Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre) under Recruitment Drive 2021-22. Candidates who appeared in the NVS Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the answer key through the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Various Posts Exam 2022 was conducted from 8 to 13 March 2022 across the country. Candidates can download individual answers/ online responses ( own answers and provisional answer key) by logging into on line portal (Link of portal provided below in this notice) with their credentials. In case of any objection in respect of any question(s) and its answer, the same is to be submitted ONLY through the online portal which will be made operational only from 18 March 2022 to 22.03.2022 till 11:00 PM. No other mode of submission of objections shall be accepted.

How to Download NVS Answer Key 2022 for Various Posts?

Visit the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in. Click on the 'Answer Key' under the recruitment section. Click on the notification link that reads 'link for inviting objection(s) in respect of any question(s) and its provisional answer for the Computer Based Test(s) (CBTs) held from 08.03.2022 to 13.03.2022 under Recruitment Drive 2021-22 (Except for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant).' Enter User ID, Password, Captcha Code and click on the login button. The answer keys will be opened. Then, raise objections if any. Download NVS Various Posts Answer Key and save it for future reference.

NVS Various Posts Answer Key 2022

Candidates should note that the answer keys for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant link for inviting objections will be made operational later on due to administrative reasons and notice in this regard will be published on Samiti's website in due course.