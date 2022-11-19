NVS TGT/PGT Exam City and Schedule 2022 Available @navodaya.gov.in: Check Admit Card Date Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the exam date and time along with admit card details for TGT, PGT and Miscellaneous Teachers. Check Here.

NVS TGT/PGT Exam City and Date 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has uploaded the exam city and exam date scheduled to be held on 28 November, 29 November and 30 November 2022 for the post of TGT, PGT and Miscellaneous Teachers. The link to check exam details is provided here. The candidates will be required to provide their registration number in order to check the exam details.

NVS TGT/PGT Exam City and Date Link

What is NVS Admit Card Date 2022 ?

According to the official notice, the admit card for the online exam will be released on 25 November 2022 on the designated recruitment portal and it will contain the exact address of the CBT centre in the allotted city, date/shift timings and other important details and instructions.

It is to be noted that the exam under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for the posts of PGT and Principal and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal are postponed. Fresh dates will be notified in due course

The candidates can check the exam date for other posts s (notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23) as below: