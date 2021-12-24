OAVS Recruitment 2022 for 1700+ Principal, Teaching and Non Teaching Staff, Download Notice @oav.edu.in

OAVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has released a indicative notice regarding for direct recruitment of 1749 Principal, Teaching Staff & Non Teaching Staff of different discipline in OAVs and Iconic OAV, Andhura. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 January 2022 to 05 February 2022.

Candidates should note that the detailed notification for this recruitment will be uploaded on 28 December 2021. They should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions stipulated in the advertisement before applying online for the posts.

Important Dates:

OAVS Notification Date - 28 December 2021

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application : 05 February 2022.

OAVS Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 1749

Eligibility Criteria for OAVS Principal, Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Principal : Master’s Degree from a recognized University with at least 45% marks in aggregate and B.Ed. should have studied Odia at high school level or single subject Odia examination up to High School. 10 year TGT experience or equivalent.

Candidates would be able to check the details regarding the eligibility, once the notification is released.

How to Apply for OAVS Recruitment 2022 for Principal, Teaching and Non Teaching Staff ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on oav.edu.in from 06 January 2022 to 05 February 2022.