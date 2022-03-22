Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022 Released @odishapolice.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022 has been released on odishapolice.gov.in. Check Odisha Police Asst Sub Inspector 2021 Answer Key PDF and other details here.

Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Communication). Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Police ASI Exam 2022 can download their answer keys from the official website of Odisha Police. i.e. odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police ASI Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 15 March to 17 March 2022 at various exam centres of Odisha. The answer keys link is available on odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps while downloading the answer keys.

How to Download Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of Odisha Police. i.e. odishapolice.gov.in. Click on the 'Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, Date of Exam, Batch, and Enter the text as shown in the Picture. The answer key will be displayed. Download Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Odisha Police ASI Answer Key 2022

A total of 144 vacancies are to be recruited through this advertisement. The online applications were started from 13 December to 2 January 2022. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the answer keys by clicking on the above link.