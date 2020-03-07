Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020: 231 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020: Odisha Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver in Police Motor Transport. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only from 7 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020: 28 March 2020

Physical Test Tentative Date: 30 March 2020

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Driver – 231 Posts

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed High School Certificate, ITI Certificate (Motor Mechanic/ Diesel Mechanic).

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 23 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Physical Test Criteria

Unreserved/SEBC- 168 CM (Height), 55 KG (Weight), 79 CM (Unexpanded), 84 CM (Expanded)

SC/ST – 163 CM (Height), 50 KG (Weight), 76 CM (Unexpanded), 81 CM (Expanded)

Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Odisha Police Driver Recruitment 2020 on or before 28 March 2020. Candidates can check details in the provided hyperlinks.

