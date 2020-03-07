UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 746 Vacancies Notified for Tax Collector, Survey Accountant and Other Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Tax Collector, Survey Accountant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only.

Around 746 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online window for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 will be activated from 12 March to 26 April 2020. Candidates can check the details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 12 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 26 April 2020

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

DEO/Jr. Asst/Jr. Asst cum DEO – 431 Posts

Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator - 81 Posts

Tax Collector – 149 Posts

Amin / Land Teaching Inspector – 12 Posts

Survey Accountant – 56 Posts

Record Keeper -1 Post

Reader – 1 Post

Telephone Operator – 4 Posts

Receptionist– 3 Posts

Telephone Operator – 8 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Intermediate or Equivalent with Typing Knowledge.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 on or before 26 April 2020. Candidates can check details in the provided hyperlinks.

