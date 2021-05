Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 119 Assistant Mechanic and Other Posts, Download Notification @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Drilling Headman, Drilling Rigman, Electrical Supervisor, Chemical Assistant, Assistant Rig Electrician, Drilling Topman, Assistant Mechanic & Gas Logger at Field Headquarters, Duliajan on its website i.e. oil-india.com. Eligible and interested candidates can register and attend from 24 May 2021 to 22 June 2021 The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection and other details here.

Important Dates

Registration and Interview - 24 May 2021 to 22 June 2021

Oil India Vacancy Details

Drilling Headman - 04

Drilling Rigman - 05

Electrical Supervisor - 05

Chemical Assistant - 10

Assistant Rig Electrician - 10

Drilling Topman - 17

Assistant Mechanic - 48

Gas Logger - 20

Assistant Mechanic-ICE - 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Posts

Educational Qualification:

Drilling Headman - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government recognized Polytechnic.Must have minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant drilling rig work experience in drilling activities like drilling operation, rig up and rig down operation, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc. Must be conversant with working knowledge and skills in diesel/ electrical rigs/ AC/VFD Rig, AC/SCR system, TDS operation, draw works operation, Drilling Gauge, Foot Rules Tapes, Calliper, Travelling Block, Hook, Rotary Table etc

Drilling Rigman - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute. Must have minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant drilling rig work experience including 01(One) year as Rigman/Floorman in drilling rigs.

Electrical Supervisor - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic. Must possess valid Electrical Supervisory Certificate of Competency with authorization for Part- 1, 2, 3, 4 & 8(Mining) issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam. Must have minimum 03(Three) years post qualification relevant work experience in Drilling / Workover Rig with expertise in carrying out fault-finding analysis, rectification of fault, operation and maintenance of all the electrical equipment of Drilling/ Workover Rig

Chemical Assistant - Passed B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government recognized University. Must have minimum 01 year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry

Assistant Rig Electrician - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.Passed 02 (two) years course of Electrician trade from Government Recognized Institute.Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit with authorization for Part/Class-I & II issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.Must have minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience of operation and maintenance of electrical equipment in Drilling / Workover Rig with proper knowledge and skills in reading circuits, communicating, detecting and rectifying faults

Drilling Topman - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.Must have minimum 04(Four) years post qualification relevant drilling rig work experience including 02 (Two) years as Topman in drilling rigs.

Assistant Mechanic - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board. Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute. Must have minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Assistant Mechanic (Pump). Should have knowledge of operation and maintenance of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps.

Gas Logger - Passed 10+2 in Science Stream from Government Recognized Education Board/University.Must have minimum 01(One) year post qualification relevant work experience in gas logging

Assistant Mechanic-ICE - Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel trade from Government Recognized Institute. Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience. Should have knowledge on operation of ICE engines

How to Apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can register and appear for interview on scheduled date and time.

Oil India Recruitment Notification Download

Oil India Website