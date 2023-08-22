5 Sentences and Lines About Onam in English

5 Sentences about Onam in English: Onam is one of the most major festivals celebrated in Kerala, India. Check this article to get 5 easy and simple sentences about Onam in English.

5 Sentences about Onam in English: The 10-day long Onam festival has started with joy and excitement. Onam 2023 has ignited excitement among the natives of Kerala, India who are preparing to observe the festival with immense enthusiasm. Also commonly referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, it is a harvest festival that rejoices in the homecoming of King Mahabali/Maveli to Kerala, His beloved state. The festival spans ten days, each holding significant importance. The 1st day of the festival is called Atham. The 10th day of the festival is the most important - Thiruvonam. Onam also marks Vishu Kani, Malayalam New Year according to the Kollam era calendar. In this article, we have provided multiple sets of 5 sentences about Onam in English. This will help you increase your knowledge about this rich and vibrant festival from the southern end of our nation.

5 Lines about Onam in English

5 Sentences about Onam in English - Set 1

1 Onam is a prominent harvest festival of Kerala, India. 2 It commemorates the return of King Mahabali to His kingdom. 3 The festival spans ten days, with Thiruvonam being the most significant day. 4 People create vibrant floral rangoli designs called Pookalam and savor the elaborate Onam Sadya feast served on banana leaves. 5 People from all religious and cultural backgrounds come together and make Onam a colorful and lively experience.

5 Sentences about Onam in English - Set 2

1 Onam is a vibrant festival celebrated with utmost vibrance in Kerala, India. 2 It honours the mythical King Mahabali and marks the harvest season. 3 Colourful floral rangolis, traditional dances like Kathakali, and a grand feast called Onam Sadya are integral to the festivities. 4 The ten-day event showcases the rich culture of Kerala, with people donning traditional attire and participating in various games and events. 5 Boat races and Puli Kali, a tiger dance, are additional highlights that make Onam a cherished cultural extravaganza.

5 Sentences about Onam in English - Set 3

1 Onam is a harvest festival of Kerala, India to celebrate the hard work of the farmers. 2 As per the Malayalam calendar, the celebration of Onam is in the first month of Chingam. 3 People decorate their houses with flowers for Onam and make rangoli Pookalam. 4 On the last day of Onam, Thiruvonam Nakshatra time is considered auspicious. 5 Delicious Onam Sadya, Boat races, Cultural programmes, Puli Kali and brotherhood, love and respect for all marks the festival of Onam.

10 Days of Onam 2023

August 20, 2023 - Atham

August 21, 2023 - Chithira

August 22, 2023 - Chodhi

August 23, 2023 - Vishakam

August 24, 2023 - Anizham

August 25, 2023 - Thriketa

August 26, 2023 - Moolam

August 27, 2023 - Pooradam

August 28, 2023 - Uthradam

August 29, 2023 - Thiruvonam