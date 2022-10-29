ONGC Recruitment 2022 For Specialist Doctors/Executive Posts: Basic Pay Scale Rs. 70,000-2,00,000, Check Eligibility

ONGC has invited online application for the 17 Specialist Doctors/Executive Posts on its official website. Check ONGC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification: ONGC has published recruitment notification for Specialist Doctors/Executives posts in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification on or before 08 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification candidates should have specific educational qualification including MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in concerned speciality with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Vacancy Details ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification:

Sr. MO Ophthalmology-01

Sr. MO Obstetrics and Gynaecology-01

Sr. MO Anaesthesia-01

Sr. MO Physician-03

Sr. MO Dermatology-02

Sr. MO Chest Physician-02

Assistant Chief Medical Officer-01

Chief Engineer Marine-03

Port Captain-03

Eligibility Criteria ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification:

Sr. MO Ophthalmology-MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in Ophthalmology

Sr. MO Obstetrics and Gynaecology-MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Sr. MO Anaesthesia-MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in Anaesthesia

Sr. MO Physician-MD/MS/DNB/PG Diploma in General Medicine

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Download ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification:

Go to the official website of ONGC. Then go to the ‘Career’ Section on the home page. Click on ‘Recruitment Notice-2022’ and then click on the link-Recruitment of Specialist Doctors at E2 level and Experienced Executives at E4 level. You will get the PDF of the ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification. Download and save the ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Click Here For ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply ONGC Recruitment Specialist Doctors 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website https://ongcindia.com/ and registering themselves on or before 08 November 2022.