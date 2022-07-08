OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 102 Assistant Agricultural Engineer Post@opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 102 AAE posts on its official website. Check OPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the 102 post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE) in Class 2 of Group B under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. The OPSC AAO Online Application process will start on 12 July 2022 and eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same on or before 12 August 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Agriculture Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these post. You can go through this article for qualification, the application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.

Notification Details for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No-03 of 2022-23

Important Dates for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Starting Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 12 August 2022

Vacancy Details for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE)-102

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Degree in Agriculture Engineering from any University or Institution recognized by any State Government or the Government of India.

Selection Process OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Selection for the post will be done on the basis of written test and Viva Voce test.

Written exam will be based on MCQ for 200 marks consisting of two papers with 100 marks each(each question shall carrying one mark).The examination will be of 2 hours duration.

There will be negative marking for wrong answer with a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Viva Voce test will consist of 25 marks.

Age Limit for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Minimum 21 Years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 1st day of January 2022.

Check the notification link for details of relaxation in the age limit.

OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification:





How to Apply for OPSC AAE Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in on or before 12 August 2022.