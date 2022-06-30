OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Released) for Assistant Professor (English) Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha PSC has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (English) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Assistant Professor Teacher Education (English) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor (English) Post from 12 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Teacher Education (English) post against Advt. No. 09 of 2021-22 can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor Teacher Education (English) post from 12 to 16 July 2022. The PDF of the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 is available on the official website in which candidates can check their PPSAN number with the date and time of interview.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

