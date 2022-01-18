OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Assistant Professor (Geology) Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC Interview Schedule released by Odisha Public Service Commission for the post of Asst Professor Geology on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check how to download OPSC Interview Schedule steps details here.

OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Asst Professor in Geology subject. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Asst Professor post against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21 can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Check How to Download OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Interview Notice -Interview Notice - Recruitment to the post of Asst. Professor in Geology (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.



It is noted that Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor (Geology)post against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21 from 28 January to 02 February 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor (Geology)post are advised to appear for the same as per the programme available on the official website.

