OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Details
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Computer Based Recruitment Examination date for the Post of Medical on its official website - opsc.gov.in.
OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Computer Based Recruitment Examination date for the Post of Medical Officer against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Medical Officer Post can check the Computer Based Recruitment Examination date from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
According to the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Post of Medical Officer will be held on 25 April 2021.
As per the official notification, candidates can familarize themselves for appearing on the above examination, thgough the Mock Test Link to be provided ten days before the examination in the website of the Commission.
All such candidates applied for the post of Medical Officer in Group A Junior Branch of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department, pursuant to Advertisement No. 09 of 2020-21 can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post
You May Read Also
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Download: OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post
- Go to official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in
- Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link "Notice for conduct of Computer Based Recruitment Examination to the Post of Medical Officer (Advt. No.09 of 2020-21)" on the home page.
- Download OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications