OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Computer Based Recruitment Examination date for the Post of Medical Officer against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Medical Officer Post can check the Computer Based Recruitment Examination date from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Post of Medical Officer will be held on 25 April 2021.

As per the official notification, candidates can familarize themselves for appearing on the above examination, thgough the Mock Test Link to be provided ten days before the examination in the website of the Commission.

All such candidates applied for the post of Medical Officer in Group A Junior Branch of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department, pursuant to Advertisement No. 09 of 2020-21 can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 for Medical Officer Post