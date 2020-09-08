OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Released for Lecturer in Group A for Botany @opsc.gov.in, Check Updates Here

OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Released for Lecturer in Group A: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Digital Document Verification Schedule for the Lecturer in Group A for Botany Subjects on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Lecturer Botany subjects can check the details on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the OPSC, the commission has introduced the Digital Document Verification for the posts of Lecture in Botany Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) pursuant to Advt no.18 of 2019-20 in view of the pandemic situation created by COVID-19.

Candidates are required to upload the scan copy of their original certificate, mark sheet and other documents in the website of commission i.e. www.opsc.gov.in through the link to be available within the 15 days from the issue of this notice for digital verification of their documents.

Candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification round for Lecturer Posts for Botany Subjects can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Lecturer in Group A (Botany)



How to Download: OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Lecturer in Group A (Botany)