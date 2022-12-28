OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 for 93 Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

OPSC has invited online application for the 93 Insurance Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the 93 posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) posts on its official website-opsc.gov.in. These positions are available in the Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Employees' State Insurance Medical services Cadre under Labour and ESI Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 17 January to 17 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.B.B.S or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

The selection for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written examination. Written examination will comprise of one paper carrying 200 marks. There will be 200 questions carrying one mark each each of Multiple Choice question pattern.

Notification Details OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advt. No. 14 of 2022-23

Important Date OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Vacancy Details OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Insurance Medical Officer (IMO)-93

Eligibility Criteria OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

M.B.B.S or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of age limit/eligibility/salary/application process and others for the post.

OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply OPSC IMO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from 17 January to 17 February 2023.