OPSC Marks 2021 Released for Interview/Written for Asst. Law Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

OPSC Assistant Law Officer Marks 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview/Written examination marks/ Cut off marks for the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview/written exam round for the Assistant Law Officer Post can check their marks/cut off marks available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the details Interview/Written examination marks/ Cut off marks for the Assistant Law Officer Posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20 on its official website. Candidates can check also the qualifying marks selected for document Verification for the Assistant Law Officer post.

As per the notification, the qualifying marks for the document verification is UR/SEBC-40 % of Total written Marks and for SC/ST-25 % of total written marks.

According to the notification released, Commission has released the highest marks of candidates qualified/selected for Viva Voce test the Highest Marks for UR/Male is 463 and Lower marks is 380. Highest Marks for Female/UR, highest marks is - 465 whereas lowest marks is 368.

Commission has released also the Cut off marks for secured (written/interview) by the last candidate finally selected. As per the notification, cut off marks for UR Female-530 and Male 510. Cut off marks for SEBC-491, SC-469, ST-255. Candidates can check their marks obtained in the Viva with the short notification.

All such candidates appeared in the written/interview round for Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20 post can check Marks/Cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC Interview/Written Marks 2021 for Asst. Law Officer Post