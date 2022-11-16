OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022 (Out) at opsc.gov.in, Download Marks Here

Odisha PSC has released the answer keys for Odisha Judicial Services on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer keys and marks secured in the preliminary exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) can download the Judicial Service Answer Key through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022





Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the preliminary exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website. Commission has also released the details of the marks obtained by the candidates in the Judicial Service Prelims Exams against Advt. No. 23 of 2021-22. Candidates can check the details of the marks secured by them according to their roll number available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, candidates can check the distribution of question in different series with answer available on the official website. You can download the OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Judicial Service Answer Key 2022