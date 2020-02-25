OPSC Judicial Services 2019-20: Exam Date, Result, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Passing Marks, Notification

OPSC Judicial Services 2019-2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared results of OPSC OJS Prelims exam on its official website opsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Judicial Services Prelims exam can check their result now. Odisha Commission seeks to recruit 51 vacancies of Civil Judges in Odisha through this recruitment process. As of now, the first phase of OPSC Judicial Services Recruitment, that is Prelims exam, has concluded successfully and the next phase - OPSC Judicial Services Mains exam will be held on 30/31 March 2020 and 1/3 April 2020.

The OPSC conducts the Judicial Service Recruitment in three phases - Preliminary Written Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview. The exam date of the OPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam was 2 February 2020 and the Mains exam date is of March and April, as notified by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Candidates who have applied for the OPSC Judicial Services 2019-20 recruitment, can check here all the details of the OPSC Judicial Services exam such as Exam Date, Important Dates, Result, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subjects, Cut Off marks, Eligibility Criteria, Admit Card and so much more. Have a look at these details below:

OPSC Judicial Service Exam Conducting Body: The OPSC Judicial Service Exam is conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the recruitment of Civil Judge in the state of Odisha.

OPSC Judicial Service 2019 Exam - Important Dates

Check here the key dates of the OPSC Judicial Service Exam:

Event Date Start date to fill Online Application Form 19 November 2019 Last date to fill Online Application Form 18 December 2019 Preliminary written examination 2 February 2020 Main written examination 30/31 March 2020 1/3 April 2020

OPSC Judicial Service Prelims Result 2020

The exam result of the OPSC Preliminary Exam has been announced at opsc.gov.in. Candidates can know their result now by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Roll List of Qualified Candidates ..."

Step 3: Download & Save the PDF

OPSC Judicial Service Online Application Process

Before applying for the OPSC Judicial Services exam 2020, candidates should go through the advertisement of OPSC Judicial Service. Candidates need to apply online through the official website opsconline.gov.in. The OPSC will not accept the applications received through any other mode such as offline applications or fax or even emails. Have a look at the detailed process of filling the OPSC Judicial Service Application form 2019:

Step 1: Visit opsc.gov.in OR opsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Upload scanned images of photograph, left thumb impression and full signature

Step 4: Make fee payment

Step 5: Take a printout of the finally submitted online application form

Documents to be attached with the OPSC application form

- Higher Secondary Certificate or certificate showing date of birth

- Class 12th Certificate issued by the concerned Board

- Bachelor's degree of Law (LLB) Certificate

- All mark-sheets in support of LL.B examination

- Original Challan showing payment of fees

- Odia language test pass certificate from the Board of Secondary Education

OPSC Judicial Service Exam - Application Fee

The application fee of the OPSC Judicial Service Exam is Rs.500, which is non-refundable. Candidates should take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference and also take a printout of online challan for payment of the application fee at any branch of State Bank of India. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Persons with Disability (PwD) whose disability is more than 40% are exempted from fee payment.

OPSC Judicial Service Exam - Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

(I) Graduation degree in Law from a University or Institution recognized by the Government

(II) A Ministerial Officer or Superintendent in the High Court OR a Civil & Criminal Court sub-ordinate to High Court OR an Assistant Law Officer OR Translator of the Law Department of Government +compulsory Law graduate from a University recognized by State Government + Approved service of minimum 7 years in the High Court/Civil or Criminal Court sub-ordinate to the High Court or in the Law department.

Age limit

(i) The minimum age of a candidate should be at least 23 years and the maximum age should not be above 35 years.

(ii) The maximum age limit is relaxed by 5 years for reserved category candidates.

Other eligibility Criteria:

- Should be the Citizen of India

- Should be able to read, write and speak Odia + should have passed an exam in Odia language that must be equivalent to Middle English School standard (Class VII)

OPSC Judicial Service Admit Card 2020

OPSC Judicial Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 is available on the official website of the Odisha Commission. The Admit cards for the eligible candidates of OJS preliminary written examination/main written examination and intimation letter for interview are uploaded separately on the official website opsc.gov.in OR opsconline.gov.in. Candidates are required to visit the official website and download their admit card. No separate correspondence will be made for this purpose.

OPSC Exam Centers

The preliminary written examination will be held at these 5 zonal centres - Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Sambalpur. In case, the number of applicants is not that high, candidates opting for those zones will be accommodated at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The main written examination may be held either at these 5 zones or at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack zones, depending upon the total number of applicants appearing for the exam.

OPSC Judicial Service Exam Pattern 2020

The OPSC Judicial Service Exam comprises three parts - preliminary written examination, main written examination and interview. The preliminary written examination will be of one paper carrying 100 marks with a duration of one and a half hours. The question format will be in MCQs format, wherein every question will be of 1 mark and there will be negative marking of 0.25 percent of total marks allotted to a question for every wrong answer.

OPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Subjects Total MCQs Total Marks Constitution of India Code of Civil Procedure Code of Criminal Procedure Evidence Act Indian Penal Code Limitation Act Transfer of Property Act Contract Act Law of Succession (Indian Succession Act and Hindu Succession Act) Specific Relief Act 100 100

Minimum qualifying marks for OPSC Judicial Services Prelims

General category candidates need to score at least 40% marks in the preliminary examination to become eligible to appear for the OPSC Mains Written Examination. Reserved category candidates need to secure a minimum 35 percent marks.

OPSC Judicial Services Mains Exam Pattern 2020

The main written examination will have two compulsory papers and three optional papers. Each of the compulsory subjects shall carry 150 marks with a duration of two and a half hours and each of the optional subjects shall carry 150 marks with a duration of three hours.

Subjects Total Marks Duration General English (Compulsory) 150 2.30 hours Procedural Laws (Compulsory) 150 2.30 hours Optional Paper 1 (Law of Crime & Law of Torts/ Personal Law/ Law of Property/ Law of Contract/ Jurisprudence and Constitution of India) 150 3 hours Optional Paper 2 (Law of Crime & Law of Torts/ Personal Law/ Law of Property/ Law of Contract/ Jurisprudence and Constitution of India) 150 3 hours Optional Paper 3 (Law of Crime & Law of Torts/ Personal Law/ Law of Property/ Law of Contract/ Jurisprudence and Constitution of India) 150 3 hours

Candidates need to answer the papers in the English language unless otherwise directed. Candidates who obtain more than 45% marks in aggregate and more than 33% marks in each paper in the Main Written Exam will be called for the OPSC Judicial Services interview.

OPSC Judicial Services interview Round

The Interview will carry 100 marks and will judge candidates’ knowledge of broad national and international issues and matters of common interest in the field of Arts and Science. Candidates need to obtain minimum 40% marks in the interview to appear in the merit list.

OPSC Judicial Services Syllabus 2020

Preliminary Written Examination: The topics that will be covered in the prelims exam are as follows:

- Constitution of India

- Code of Civil Procedure

- Code of Criminal Procedure

- Evidence Act

- Indian Penal Code

- Limitation Act

- Transfer of Property Act

- Contract Act

- Law of Succession

- Specific Relief Act

Main Written Examination:

The syllabus of Main Written Examination is presented below in the tabular format:

Subject Topics General English PAPER -1 Translation and retranslation of ten lines A short essay of about 150 words Precise writing consisting of 300 words 1 passage of about 500 words with 5 questions Procedural Laws PAPER-2 The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 The Indian Evidence Act, 1872 Personal Law Hindu Law Mohammedan Law Law of Contract Indian Contract Act, 1872 Sales of Goods Act, 1930 Partnership Act, 1932 Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 Law of Property Transfer of Property Act, 1882 Specific Relief Act, 1963. Indian Limitation Act, 1963 Jurisprudence and Constitution of India - Law of Crime & Law of Torts -

OPSC Judicial Service Cut Off or Passing Marks

The OPSC Cut off marks are released by the Odisha Commission along with the result on the exam. The marks are decided on the basis of the total number of vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam and difficulty level of the exam.

