OPSC Select List 2021 Out for Lecturer in Homoeopathic Medical Colleges Post @opsc.gov.in, CBRT on Aug 12

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the select list for the Lecturer posts on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OPSC Lecturer Select List 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the list of selected candidates for the Lecturer posts in Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer Post in Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges can check the OPSC Lecturer Select List 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of list of candidates for the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRT) for Lecturer posts in Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRT) for the Lecturer posts in Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges on 12 August 2021.

All such candidates qualified for Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRT) for the Lecturer posts should note that Commission will upload the ''Admission Certificates and Instructions to candidates" soon on its official website. Candidates can download the same once it is uploaded on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the CBRT should note that they can familiarize themselves for appearing in the exam through the Mock Test link to be provided ten days before the examination on the official website of OPSC. Commission has also uploaded the notice containing Venue Information for conduct of Examination for recruitment to the Posts of Lecturer in Homoeopathic Medical Colleges of the State (Advt. No. 03 of 2020-21) on its official website.



You can download the OPSC Lecturer Select List 2021 from the official website of OPSC. However you can check the same with the direct link given below.

