OPSC Final Result 2021 Out for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Merit List

OPSC Final Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final result for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts DV round can check the final result available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the final select list for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist against advertisement no 02 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have remained the part of various stages of selection process for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist post in Group-A (Junior Branch) Odisha Employees State Insurance Medical Services Cadres under Labour and ESI Department can check the list of selected candidates available on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has conducted the written examination for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts on 20 December 2020. Candidates qualified in the written examination appeared in the Document Verification round as per the selection process for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist post.

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist post can check the final result available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Final Result 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Post





How to Download: OPSC Final Result 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Post