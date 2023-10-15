OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download OCS Response Sheet PDF at opsc.gov.in

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: The key will soon be available on the official website opsc.gov.in. According to various reports, the response sheet can be released on the official website in the first week of November. Get a direct link here, steps to check and raise objections

Get the direct link to download OPSC OCS Answer Key 2023 here.
OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to release the prelims answer key of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on October 15, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

As per the reports, OPSC will release the answer key of OPSC OAS in the first week of November 2023. The OPSC OAS answer key will contain the answers marked by students and correct answer against each question, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers and calculate the rough marks before normalisation. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the OPSC OCS exam in the table

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023

Conducting Body

Odisha Public Service Commission

Exam Name

OPSC OAS

Exam Date

October 15, 2023

Answer Key

1st Week of November 2023 (Expected)

Job Location

Odisha

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Interview

Official Website

opsc.gov.in

Objections to OPSC OCS Key

Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the OPSC OAS exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.

Steps to Check OPSC OAS Answer Key

Below we have listed the steps to check the OPSC OCS Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website -  opsc.gov.in
  2. Check for the “OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage 
  3. Login with your registration number and password
  4. Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers
  5. Download the answer key and take the print for future reference
  6. File for objects if there are any.

OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off Marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the cut off marks in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

Expected Cut Off

UR

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

FAQ

What is OPSC OAS Answer Key?

OPSC OAS Answer Key is the official answer key released by the recruitment authority where students can check the answers marked by them and the correct answer.

When will be OPSC OAS Answer Key release?

As per the reports, OPSC OCS Key will release the answer key in the first week of November 2023.

What to do if any objection is found in the OPSC OAS Answer Key?

In case of objection, OPSC OAS answers key students will be allowed a certain window to file an objection.
