OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download OCS Response Sheet PDF at opsc.gov.in

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: The key will soon be available on the official website opsc.gov.in. According to various reports, the response sheet can be released on the official website in the first week of November. Get a direct link here, steps to check and raise objections

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to release the prelims answer key of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on October 15, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

As per the reports, OPSC will release the answer key of OPSC OAS in the first week of November 2023. The OPSC OAS answer key will contain the answers marked by students and correct answer against each question, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers and calculate the rough marks before normalisation. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the OPSC OCS exam in the table

OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023 Conducting Body Odisha Public Service Commission Exam Name OPSC OAS Exam Date October 15, 2023 Answer Key 1st Week of November 2023 (Expected) Job Location Odisha Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website opsc.gov.in

Objections to OPSC OCS Key

Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the OPSC OAS exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.

Steps to Check OPSC OAS Answer Key

Below we have listed the steps to check the OPSC OCS Answer Key

Visit the official website - opsc.gov.in Check for the “OPSC OAS Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage Login with your registration number and password Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers Download the answer key and take the print for future reference File for objects if there are any.

OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check the OPSC OAS Expected Cut Off Marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the cut off marks in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance