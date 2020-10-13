OPSC OJS Exam Schedule 2020 Released for Odisha Judicial Service @opsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Releasing Date

OPSC OJS Exam Schedule 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the details Exam Programme for the OPSC OJS Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Judicial Service Mains Exam can check the details of the Examination Programme available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification regarding the Examination Programme for the OJS Mains Exam uploaded on the official website of OPSC, the examination for the Compulsory Papers will be held on 03 November 2020. The examination for the Paper -I - General English will be conducted in Morning Session i.e. from 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Noon whereas Paper II - Procedural Laws will be conducted from 02.00 P.M to 4.30 P.M.

The exam for Optional Paper will be conducted on 04/05/06 November 2020. Paper for Law of Crime and Law of Torts with Jurisprudence and Constitution of India will be conducted on 04 November 2020. The Paper of Law of Property and Personal Law will be conducted on 05 November 2020 whereas Exam for the Paper of Law of Contract will be conducted on 06 November 2020.

Commission has also released the Name of Exam Centers with Roll Number of candidate’s allotted for the particular Exam centers. Candidates can check their Exam Centers with their Roll Numbers which are available on the short notification.

Candidates who have to appear for the OPSC OJS Mains Exam 2020 should note that they can download their Admit Card from the official website from 27 October 2020. All such candidates who have to appear in the OPSC OJS Mains Exam 2020 can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

