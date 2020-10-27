OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020 Released for Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam @opsconline.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the OPSC OJS Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Judicial Service Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020 has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website.

In a bid to download the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on the official website. Candidates should note that if they are facing problem during downloading of Admission Certificate, they can send an Email mentioning their Registration ID, Roll No., Name, Date of Birth and Contact Number to opsc@nic.in. You can check the details in this regard on the official website of OPSC.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is going to conduct the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam on 03 04/05/06 November 2020. The examination for the Compulsory Papers will be held on 03 November 2020 whereas exam for Optional Paper will be conducted on 04/05/06 November 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the OJS Mains Exam can check the details of Examination schedule on the official website. You can download your OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link to Download the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020





How to Download: Download the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2020