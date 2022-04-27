OPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 (Out) for Judicial Services @opsc.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

Odisha PSC has released the mains exam schedule for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021). Commission will conduct the mains exam for Odisha Judicial Services OJS against Advt. No. 23 of 2021-22 from 05 June 2022 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details PDF of the mains exam programme for Odisha Judicial Services on its official website-opsc.gov.in.



According to the programme of main written examination for OJS 2021, OPSC will conduct the exam for Compulsory Paper on 05 June 2022. The Paper-I i.e. General English will be held from 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II for Procedural Laws will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Under optional papers, exam for Law of Crime and Law of Torts will be held in morning session and exam for Jurisprudence and Constitution of India will be conducted in afternoon session on 06 June 2022.

Exam for Law of Property and Personal Law will be conducted on 07 June 2022 in morning and afternoon session. The exam for Law of Contract will be held on 08 June 2022.

It is noted that a total of 864 candidates have been qualified in prelims exam for OJS and able to appear in the mains round for the same. Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) can download the OPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC OJS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Check Steps