OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 (Out) @opsc.gov.in, Check Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) Hall Ticket Link Here

Odisha PSC has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) vacancy on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Post Graduate Teacher vacancy for Mathematics subject from 23 June 2022 onwards.



Document verification for the the Post of Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) will be held from 23-28 June 2022. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the candidates qualified for the document verification round for the above post.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to bring one set of self-attested photocopies of all the denouements along with the original documents for verification as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download the Attestation Form and dully filled in Bio data Form from the official website. You can download the OPSC Post Graduate Teacher DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC Post Graduate Teacher DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps