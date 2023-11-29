OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 Released at opsc.gov.in: Download Detailed Schedule

OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 Out: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Statistical Officer (SO) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check download link.

OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 Out: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Statistical Officer (SO) on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Statistical Officer posts on December 31, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam scheduled from the official website of OPSC-www.opsc.gov.in.

However, the OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC SO Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the Statistical Officer posts on December 31, 2023 in different examination centers of Cuttack.

You can download the detailed exam scheduled from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 Notification ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) at - https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Click Written Examination Notice - Recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2022-23) on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

OPSC SO Exam Date 2023 Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Statistical Officer (SO) posts on December 31, 2023 in two shifts. Exam for Paper I will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am whereas Paper II from 1.30 pm 4.30 pm. Exams will be held in different exam centers situated at Cuttack.

Download ADA Hall Ticket & Venue Update

The Commission will upload the detailed examination programme along with the venue of exam centers shortly on its official website. The Admit card for the written exam will also be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.