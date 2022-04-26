OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post@opsc.gov.in, Check Exam Programme and Pattern

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post against Advt. No- 04 of 2021-22 on 22 May 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the written exam round for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can download the details exam programme, pattern and other updates available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the written exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in two sessions from 09.30 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 02.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. on the 22 May 2022.

Exam will be conducted for two papers including Paper I and Paper II. Exam for Paper I i.e. Veterinary Science will be held in morning session whereas Paper II for Animal Science will be conducted in second session.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can download the OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Go to the What's News section on the home page.

Click on the link "Written Examination Notice for Recruitment to the Post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2021-22) on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 in a new window.

Download and save the OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 for future reference.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website of the OPSC regularly for further latest update regarding the Admit Card and center allocation for the same.



You can download the OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022 notice directly from the link given below.

