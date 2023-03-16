OPSC VAS Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF Here and Know Veterinary Assistant Surgeon DV Dates

OPSC VAS Result 2023: Get here Result of OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 Written Exam. Download PDF and Check Roll No. Also Check Document Verification dates.

OPSC VAS Result 2023 OUT

OPSC VAS Result 2023 OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Written exam Result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Commission conducted the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2022-23 on 22 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can download OPSC VAS Result 2023 from the official website. To download the written exam Result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon , candidates need to check official PDF. A total of 219 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Candidates can download the OPSC VAS Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC VAS Result 2023 Check Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Provisionally selected candidates in Written Test - Recruitment to the Posts of Veterinary Asst. Surgeon”

Step 4: A PDF of result Will Open

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC VAS Result 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can download the Result from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the OPSC VAS Result 2023



Click Here

OPSC VAS 2023: Document Verification Dates

The date for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is from 27 March 2023 to 28 March 2023. The Centre for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is Cuttack. Candidates appearing in the Document Verification shall note that they have to report on time with all necessary documents/certificates. A total of 219 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Their candidature is purely provisional and subject to document verification. Candidates are advised to keep checking official website for further updates. There were a total of 659 Vacancies in the recruitment.













