OSSC ACTO Result 2020 Out for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer @ossc.gov.in, Check Roll Number

OSSC ACTO Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Result for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts can check the result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the result for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Main written examination held on 08 December 2019 for the posts of Assistant Commercial Tax Officer-2016.

Candidates qualified in the written examination will be called for the next Viva Voce Test round by the commission. The date and time of Viva Voce Test will be intimated by the commission in due course. Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep touch with the Commission's website for latest update.

Candidates appeared in the Mains Written exam for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts can check the Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

OSSC ACTO Result 2020 Out for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: Download Process