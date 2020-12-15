OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

OSSC ACTO Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Result for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the mains/interview round for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer post can check the result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.



As per thte short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the provisional result for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have appeared in the Interview round can check their result.

It is noted that candidates qualified in the mains exam for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer post were appeared in the Interview round. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Mains/Interview for the posts of Assistant Commercial Tax Officer.

Candidates who have qualified in the Mains/Interview for the posts of Assistant Commercial Tax Officer can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Post





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Post

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.

Go to the What's New section available on the home page.

Click on link-List of Candidates Selected For The Post of ACTO-2016 [Advt. No. 2786/OSSC Dt.17.08.2016] available on the homepage.

A new PDF will be open of the OSSC Result 2020 for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Posts.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for the post of Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Post -2016 on its official website earlier.